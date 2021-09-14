New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

EDU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 28,072,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,262,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

