New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Baidu comprises approximately 3.4% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,373. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

