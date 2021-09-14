New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

