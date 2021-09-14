New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Affimed worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 315,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $626.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

