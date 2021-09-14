New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

