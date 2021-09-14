New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 711 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

