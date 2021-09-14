New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,524 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in OPKO Health by 348.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 77,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in OPKO Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.