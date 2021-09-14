Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$99.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGT. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT stock opened at C$72.21 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

