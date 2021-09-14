Newscrypto (NWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.85 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $160.06 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00124154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00172629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.99 or 1.00309103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.10 or 0.07136934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00926406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

