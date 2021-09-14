Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF stock remained flat at $$103.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. Nexans has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $103.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexans has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

