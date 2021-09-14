Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NXPRF stock remained flat at $$103.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

