NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE: NXRT):

9/1/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/31/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/25/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/21/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/19/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/19/2021 – NexPoint Residential Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

