NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $208.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.49. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.