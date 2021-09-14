NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $80.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.11. 430,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,396 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 95,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.