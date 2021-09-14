NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.54 million and the lowest is $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NXGN opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

