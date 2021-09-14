NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.33.

NFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

