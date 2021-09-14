NFTX One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.73 or 0.00299793 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $63.84 million and $2.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

