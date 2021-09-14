Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 954 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. 34,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

