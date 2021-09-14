Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires Shares of 186,373 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 186,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,589,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,367,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,809. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22.

