Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,462 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. 31,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.