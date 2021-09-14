Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

