Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

