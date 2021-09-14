Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 299,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.