Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 465 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.