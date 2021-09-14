Nicola Evans Purchases 30,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Nicola Evans acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$64,710.00 ($46,221.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

