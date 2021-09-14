NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $159.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. NIKE has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.