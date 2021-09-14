Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

