Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,270,440 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

