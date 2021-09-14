Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

