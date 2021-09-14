Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AROC stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

