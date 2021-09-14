Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.