Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

