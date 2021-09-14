Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

