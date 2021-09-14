NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 243,682 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.