Nixon Capital LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.