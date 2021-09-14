Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $3.44

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00007630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $947,830.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.45 or 0.99668803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.83 or 0.07161834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00900787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.