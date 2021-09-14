Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.42

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 94022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

