Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.08. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

