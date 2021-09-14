Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

