Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

