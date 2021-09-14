NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVSF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

