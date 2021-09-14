O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.