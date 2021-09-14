O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $65,622,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

