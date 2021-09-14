O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

