O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $524.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

