O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 131.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.