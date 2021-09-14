O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

