O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

