O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.