OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

